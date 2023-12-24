Plans have been unveild to convert a disused Wigan railway building into apartments.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hindley Station could soon see three vacant rooms turned into flats.

Currently one section of the station’s old buildings is empty, which has led to plans being submitted by Merlin Engineering Company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exterior of Hindley railway station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blueprint comprises two one-bed flats and one two-bed flat, each with its own bathroom.