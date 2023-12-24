Plans to turn vacant rooms at a Wigan railway station into flats
Plans have been unveild to convert a disused Wigan railway building into apartments.
Hindley Station could soon see three vacant rooms turned into flats.
Currently one section of the station’s old buildings is empty, which has led to plans being submitted by Merlin Engineering Company.
The blueprint comprises two one-bed flats and one two-bed flat, each with its own bathroom.
The room used by The Friends of Hindley Station – who do so much to keep the halt smart – would be retained under the plans, if approved.