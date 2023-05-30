Rise in 'Section 21' evictions in Wigan last year – as Government moves to ban them

This week the Government announced so-called “no-fault” evictions would be abolished as part of the Renters' (Reform) Bill.

But new figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 25 repossessions were made through “accelerated possession orders” in Wigan in the year to March – up from 10 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No-fault" evictions could be banned

The number of repossessions through Section 21 has nearly doubled across England and Wales, rising from just over 4,026 in the year to March 2022 to 8,048 in 2022-23.

This has also topped the 7,742 recorded before the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said: “Private renters have been waiting a long time to see unfair no-fault evictions abolished. Since the Government first promised to do this in 2019, 61,000 households have had to face the courts and endure the fear, the panic and the threat of homelessness that Section 21 evictions cause.”

"But for the bill to work, loopholes cannot be created for unfair evictions to carry on via the backdoor. The Government must ensure when landlords do seek to take their property back that they provide sufficient proof their intentions are legitimate, notice periods are long enough to protect tenants from homelessness, and there are big penalties for misuse," she urged.

Separate figures, also from DLUHC, show 5,120 households were given homelessness duties after being served with Section 21 notices in the last three months of 2022 – 89 of them in Wigan.

This was down slightly from the same period in 2021, when 5,420 presented as homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data also shows three households became homeless due to rent arrears after difficulties with budgeting or making other payments, and two after their rent was increased. In addition, 68 households became homeless after the landlord decided to sell or re-let the property.

A DLUHC spokesperson said: “Our reforms will abolish Section 21 evictions, giving tenants more security and empowering them to challenge unfair rent increases.