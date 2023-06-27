'Plenty happening' as work progresses to transform Wigan's Haigh Hall in £37.5m project

The revamp of Haigh Hall started in late April under Wigan Council’s £37.5m masterplan to transform it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

The Grade II*-listed building has stood empty for some time – since the council won a High Court battle to evict the firm operating a hotel there – and it is now being given a new lease of life to secure its future.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities, said: “The restoration works at Haigh Hall are really exciting; set to transform this iconic landmark into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

“The works have moved inside the hall, so while there isn’t much to see from the outside, there is plenty happening.

“With corridors, floors, staircases and doorways well protected, scaffolding has been built inside for the three distinctive roof domes to be surveyed ahead of works to ensure they are safe, secure and looking their best.

“On the outside, we are working with HH Smith Ltd who are working on the drainage around the hall. Once this is complete, we’ll be able to get scaffolding up outside the hall and get cracking on the stonework, windows and doors, and ensure this ‘jewel in the crown’ is shining again.”

The rejuvenation of Haigh Hall into a world-class visitor attraction is being supported by £20m from the Government’s Levelling Up fund, with the external work costing £5m and set to last 56 weeks.

It will include a permanent exhibition of work by Wigan artist Theodore Major, restaurants, an underground bunker cinema, a rooftop terrace for astronomy and other attractions.

The plans were drawn up with artists Al and Al, who held consultation events to see what people living and visiting the area would like to see happen to the hall and gather special memories from over the years.