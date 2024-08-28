Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Up to 300 protesters who gathered outside a derelict pub in Wigan to prevent it from being converted into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) are celebrating after planning officers refused the application.

Manchester-based Duha Properties Ltd wanted to convert the Crispin Arms on Birkett Bank in the Scholes area of the town into an HMO for 15 people.

It was opposed by nearby residents and Independent Coun Maureen O’Bern who organised a protest outside the pub six weeks ago.

Protesters outside the Crispin Arms

An officer’s report which can be viewed on Wigan council’s planning portal said that 87 objections had been received citing the growing number of HMOs in the area; drainage issues; parking and fears of accidents.

There were also concerns raised over crime and anti-social behaviour, noise, rubbish and vermin, and added pressure on local health services.

However, most of those grounds for objection were dismissed in the planning officers’ report which said: “The intensification of its residential use and increase in activities at the site, together with the lack of sufficient off-street parking will result in an over-developed and overly intensive residential use.

“This use would be detrimental to the amenity and living conditions of neighbouring residents and the wider area and would add to existing parking pressures in the area.”

It also said the plan would provide ‘unacceptable living accommodation’ because of the number of bedrooms.

Meanwhile, Coun O’Bern took to Facebook to congratulate the protesters, saying: “Thanks to all those who protested and sent in objections. Let’s hope better use can be made of the building that will benefit the community.

“People have suggested a respite home for people caring for a family member, or even proper apartments for single people on the council waiting list.”