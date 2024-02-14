News you can trust since 1853
Pub demolition: plans to replace former watering hole with 10 homes

Plans have been submitted to raze a once popular pub near Wigan and build houses there instead.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Pints were last pulled at the Village Inn on Skelmersdale High Street in 2022 and early last year it was put up for sale to be described as a “nine-bedroomed home.”

But now a blueprint has been submitted to West Lancashire Borough Council by Mark Rimmer to demolish the premises in order to build “two blocks of terrace dwellings, total 10 homes, with a shared courtyard and amenity space.”

The former Village Inn on Skelmersdale High StreetThe former Village Inn on Skelmersdale High Street
The matter will be delegated to the local authority’s corporate director of place and community for determination unless an elected member requests consideration by the planning committee.

Objectors have until March to raise any issues with their local councillors.

Although gradually running to seed, the pub has remained largely untouched since its closure, with the bar area still intact and Liverpool and Everton FC murals decorating the walls.

Glasses, guitars, and audio equipment were among items left behind.

