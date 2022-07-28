Hindley councillors ﻿Paul Blay and Jim Talbot are determined to breath life back into the event, which has struggled to attract shoppers since returning after the pandemic.

They have had several meetings with Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, to highlight how important the car boot sale is to people and local businesses.

Councillors Chris Ready, Jim Talbot and Paul Blay

Coun Ready said they had put together a “brilliant business case” but needed the public to show their support.

He said: “We will review the car boot in a few months to see how it's going.

“But a massive thanks to Jim and Paul for really pushing this important community facility.”

The next car boot sale will be held from 6am to 1pm on Sunday at Hindley Market.