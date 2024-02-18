Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council has been tackling litter and fly tipping through its Keep It Clean campaign, with 2,000 litter picking volunteers and 160 new bins installed to help clear litter from the streets.

Now, town hall bosses are calling on residents to join the action and take part in litter picks.

Coun Paul Prescott

Coun Paul Prescott, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said “Our litter picking volunteers do an incredible job keeping our streets clean, boosting civic pride and protecting local wildlife from litter.

“I regularly pick litter around where I live and I’d really encourage other people to get involved. It gives you a real sense of satisfaction.

“It’s not just a great thing to do for our planet or your community, it’s an opportunity to get out and about in the fresh air, get some steps in; great for your body and your mind.”

Council-led litter picks are taking place on: Monday, March 18, 10am to noon, meeting at Wigan St Cuthbert’s ARLFC car park; and on Wednesday, March 27, 10am to noon, meeting outside 88A Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge.

As well as carrying out litter picks, the council’s team will be targeting grot spots, clearing any fly tipping and sprucing up these areas.