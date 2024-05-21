Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A record number of children were in care in Wigan last year, new figures show.

But all is not as it seems as the reason for the rise in the last two years is almost entirely due to a surge in the number of unaccompanied youngsters seeking refuge being looked after in the borough.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s called on the Government to invest in a national campaign to recruit more foster carers and provide sufficient funding to ensure there are residential care places available for children who need them.

Department for Education figures show there were 679 looked-after children – those placed in Wigan Council care – as of March 2023: the highest figure since comparable records began in 2009-10 and a rise from the previous high of 647 in 2021.

But the number of Wigan borough resident children entering care has remained stable year on year (207 last year compared to 211 this year). But unaccompanied youngsters seeking refuge and entering Wigan Council care while they are assessed has risen from 17 to 69.

Across England there were 83,840 children in care: up two per cent from 2022 and a record high number. Of these, 17,630 were placed more than 20 miles from their home, including 53 children from Wigan.

The local authority says that 68 per cent of its children in care live within Wigan borough; which compares favourably with national and regional performance, and its statistical neighbours.

It adds that it works with local children’s home providers and independent fostering agencies, as well as improving its own provision to ensure that it can provide appropriate accommodation for its looked-after children.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, said: “So many children being sent far away from home is one symptom of a broken children’s social care system.

“Much more needs to be done to increase capacity in the provision of safe and stable homes for looked after children.

“The provision of care must be rebalanced towards the public and voluntary sector. This will help ensure that the needs of children are better met, including their need to be in their home community close to family, friends, school and services.”

The figures also show school stability for children looked after in the country hasn’t improved, with 11 per cent of 52,970 children in care still in school having to move school at least once during the year – in line with 2022.

In Wigan, 53 children had to change school at least once.

Colette Dutton, director of children’s services at Wigan Council, said: “Wigan borough is not alone in seeing increasing numbers of children entering care; with England currently at a record high.

“Locally, we have seen a significant increase in unaccompanied children seeking refuge arriving in to the borough who then enter into the council’s care while they are assessed; from 17 to 69 over the past two years.

“Wigan borough has a strong track record of supporting non-UK residents who are in need, and we work to ensure all vulnerable children in our borough are supported and cared for.”

Lynn Perry MBE, Barnardo’s chief executive, said “The number of children in the care system continues to rise, and whilst most are living with foster families, many local authorities are struggling to find specialist residential places.”

She added the moves mean cutting children off from friends and family and result in them feeling lonely and isolated.

“The number one priority must be finding the right place for children to live where their needs are met, they get crucial love and support, they are kept safe, and they have the right help to recover from their past experiences,” she said.

“The Government must do more to support children and families in line with the recommendations of the Independent Review of Social Care.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We want all children to have the chance to reach their potential and grow up in a safe and stable home.

“Our ambitious children’s social care reforms should reduce the need for young people to be moved out of area, unless this is the right decision to protect them from risks such as violence or exploitation.