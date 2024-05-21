Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men arrested in connection with the discovery of a suspected bomb-making factory on a Wigan housing estate more than two years ago have been told they are free to go.

And the anti-terror investigation surrounding it has been wound up after forensic inquiries concluded that the equipment seized demonstrated little more than an “amateur interest in chemistry” while there was no evidence of criminal intent.

Residents were evacuated, streets sealed off and a bomb disposal unit called in after a number of suspicious chemicals were recovered by the emergency services from a home in Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on February 26 2022.

Three men, then aged between 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the Explosives Act.

Once the explosive ordnance disposal team had established that the materials seized posed no immediate risk, householders were allowed to return to their addresses and the cordon was reduced until it only covered the building containing the first floor flat under investigation.

Locals told Wigan Today of their fears that something so potentially dangerous could have been happening on their doorsteps.

And there then followed a long and exhaustive inquiry during which time the suspects were released under investigation for many months.

But Wigan Today has now been informed that none of the men was ever charged and they have been released with no further action to be taken.