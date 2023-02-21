The pedestrian route between Market Street and Makinson Arcade through Woodcock Square was temporarily closed in February to allow overhead demolition works to be carried out safely.

This route is now reopen for the public.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “With after-hours and weekend working by the project team, I am pleased that we have been able to reopen the pedestrian access route between Market Street and Makinson Arcade ahead of schedule.

General view of The Galleries

“The redevelopment of the former Galleries shopping centre into a new mixed-use neighbourhood is really exciting for the Wigan borough, and we are doing our best to minimise any disruption around the site during the works.

“Not only are we a third of the way through the first phase of demolition, work has also begun on a temporary outdoor trading and events space next to the current Market Hall, which will remain open and trading until the New Market Hall opens.

“The planned temporary outdoor space on Mesnes Street is targeted for opening in April and will be home to events, pop-ups, supporting local traders and bringing more visitors to our town centre.”

The project has completed its first phase

The demolition of the Galleries so far has been mainly focused around the former Marketgate shopping centre, which will be the site of the new Market Hall, targeted for completion in 2024.

A hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf are also planned as part of the Galleries25 project.

Coun Molyneux said: “With free parking in council-owned town centre car parks every weekend and lots of free events at Wigan Market for the whole family, this is a great time to pop into town, and support local businesses.”

Warren Taylor, Development Director at Cityheart, said: “It’s great to see this key shopping route in the heart of the town being re-opened for the public so quickly.

“It really is a testament to the whole team involved that they have been able to re-open the pedestrian route ahead of schedule.”

There are two phases of demolition as part of the Galleries redevelopment.

Developers are a third of the way through phase one, which includes the demolition/refurbishment of all buildings on site, apart from the existing market hall which remains open and trading.

Phase two will be the demolition of the current Market Hall, which will not happen until its replacement is built, open and trading.

Upcoming Wigan Market events include:

Saturday, February 25 - Superheroes and princesses facepainting

Saturday, March 4 - Craft Market

Saturday, March 11 - Wild animals facepainting

Saturday, March 18 - Children’s crafts for Mother’s Day

Saturday, April 1 - Craft Market

Saturday, April 8 - Bunny makeovers facepainting, for Easter

Saturday, April 22 - Pippa the Pirate, children’s activity day