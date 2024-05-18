Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Julian Finch has been appointed as the new Mayor of West Lancashire following the local authority’s annual meeting.

Mayor Finch, who is the Labour and Co-operative member for Skelmersdale South, will represent the borough at civic events while raising money for his chosen charities.

He will be supported by wife Mary Finch as Mayoress.

Coun Finch said: "I am deeply honoured to have been invested as Mayor of West Lancashire. In what promises to be a very busy Mayoral year, I will be working hard representing the great people of the borough and promoting all West Lancashire has to offer.

Coun Julian Finch signed the official declaration after being voted in as the new Mayor of West Lancashire

"I’m particularly excited to meet the extraordinary people who represent the very best of our communities while raising money for my chosen charities.

"I would like to thank the outgoing Mayor Councillor Maureen Nixon for her unwavering service to West Lancashire as well as my wife Mary for supporting me over the past year as Deputy Mayoress and now as Mayoress."

The newly appointed Deputy Mayor of West Lancashire is Coun Anne Fennell, the Labour elected member for Ormskirk West, whose Deputy Mayoress will be Coun Sarah Lawton, the Labour elected member for Aughton and Holborn.

The Mayor's chosen theme for the year is Children, Young People and People in Need.

A town hall spokesperson said: “West Lancashire Borough Council would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to outgoing Mayor Councillor Maureen Nixon for her dedicated service to West Lancashire over the