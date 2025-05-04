Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being invited to take part in the latest consultation on a plan to shape the future of Wigan borough, from homes and jobs, to town centres, environment and transport.

This Plan sets out how the borough will grow in the best way for current and future residents, creating fair opportunities for all and ensuring our towns and neighbourhoods flourish.

Coun David Molyneux , Leader of Wigan Council, said: “This Local Plan is about more than where homes will be built, and future employment sites, although these are of course vitally important.

“It sets out our ambitions for our borough, and how we will deliver them.

This is the third consultation in this Local Plan process

"Attracting new industries and jobs and building on the strengths of what’s already here, protecting and enhancing our incredible green spaces and ensuring more people can enjoy them, creating connected communities, ensuring our town and local centres thrive, and much more.

“I would really encourage everyone to take a look at the Plan and share your views with us.

"This is the third stage of consultation, ahead of planned submission to government next year, and we want to hear from you and shape this future together.”

The Plan takes a ‘brownfield first’ approach, looking first at previously developed land to allocate sites.

However, with changes to national planning policy, the Council has had to look at what can be called ‘grey belt’ sites, to ensure that if they are developed it is done in a responsible way, bringing benefits to the community.

One such site is by Junction 26 of the M6, near Kitt Green.

This has been included as a key opportunity to build on the success of Martland Park, the home of Heinz, and create substantial, high-quality employment, creating jobs for people in our borough. The Plan also sets out requirement for a much-needed link road to be built, connecting the A577, Kitt Green and Martland Park to the M6.

Coun Molyneux, added: “With the sites currently allocated in this Plan, around half of our borough would still be within ‘green belt’. That doesn’t mean we are making these proposals lightly, and we want to hear views from everyone.

“This Plan is set out in seven key themes; homes, jobs, town and local centres, transport, places, environment and people and there will be seven drop-in sessions taking place across the borough for residents to find out more and share their views with us.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part in previous consultations and I’d urge everyone to get involved once again.”

The drop-ins will be:

Tuesday May 13, 2-7pm - Salvation Army, Chapel Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Wednesday May 14, 2-7pm - Pemberton Masonic Hall, Chapel Street, Pemberton.

Thursday May 15, 2-7pm - Leigh Library, Civic Square, Leigh.

Tuesday May 20, 2-7pm - Tyldesley Rugby Union Club, Astley Street, Tyldesley.

Wednesday May 21, 2-7pm - Golborne Parkside Sports and Community Club, Rivington Avenue, Golborne.

Tuesday June 3, 2-7pm - St Peters Pavilion, Hurst Street, Hindley.

Wednesday June 4, 2-7pm - Atherton Town Hall, Bolton Road, Atherton.

The consultation is open now and run until Tuesday June 24.

Find out more and get involved at www.wigan.gov.uk/futurewigan2040

Hard copies of the Plan will also be available at Wigan, Leigh, Atherton, Ashton, Golborne, Lamberhead and Tyldesley libraries.