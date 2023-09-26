The new face of local politics for Wigan Conservatives as new chair is elected
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last week Angela Roberts was elected as the new chair, replacing Michael Winstanley – who has served as the federation for a number of years.
Due to his re-election as vice-president of the National Conservative Convention, Mr Winstanley announced to members at the recent WCF annual general meeting that he wished to step down.
“I am pleased that Angela has been elected as chair of the Wigan Conservative Federation,” he said.
“I have known Angela for many years and I can think of no one more qualified to take on the role to lead the party locally in the run up to Local Elections in 2024 and the next General Election. It has been a privilege and an honour to be chair of the Federation over the last few years and I will continue to support Angela and the team locally whilst also concentrating on my role as vice-president of the NCC.
“I also wish to thank all the members locally who have given me so much support as Federation Chairman. I wouldn’t have been able to do the jobs that I have done without their support.”
In his new role, the former councillor for Orrell will be overlooking the three parliamentary constituencies in the area. It’s his job to ensure the Conservatives have the right governance in place and coordinate their activities.
The new Federation chair Ms Roberts, said: “To be elected as chair of the Federation is a great honour and Michael Winstanley is a hard act to follow. I’d like to thank Michael for his dedication, leadership and hard work over the many years he has supported the party locally.
“I am looking forward to working with all our members, councillors and, of course, our MP, James Grundy. Throughout the next year we will be campaigning across the borough to make a positive case for Conservatism, to elect more Conservative councillors and to ensure that James retains his position in Parliament.
“It is going to be a busy and challenging time and we are looking forward to succeeding in both the local and general elections.”