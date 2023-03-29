The outdoor pursuits centre in Lake District run by Wigan Council where business is booming

Low Bank Ground, a place many Wiganers went to a school residential for a week in their youth kayaking, orienteering and mountain climbing, sits on the bank of Coniston Water in the Lake District. After re-opening in April 2022 under Wigan Council control, Low Bank Ground has continued to receive investment to address the backlog of repairs identified on handover from the Brathay Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over £300,000 of investment has been secured for further enhancements to diversify the offer for self-catering hire and larger groups alongside the essential investment to replace the jetty and repair and restore the boathouse, a confident council scrutiny committee meeting heard.

Having fun on the water at Coniston

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, there was an issue with staffing at the site, Wigan Town Hall heard. This culminated in staff from Wigan being sent up to Cumbria in order to deliver the service in some cases, Lynsey Johnson, head of wellbeing for Wigan Council, told the committee.

“Last April we reopened the doors at Low Bank Ground in the Lake District,” she said. “We’ve had great feedback from schools and residents that have gone there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to say from now until September, it is fully booked. There were challenges around staff recruitment particularly with chefs and cleaners but now those positions are now filled.

“Big thanks go to the Wigan staff that went up there to help provide that service.”

Low Bank Ground

According to a report, in addition to kayaking, rafting and the outdoor pursuits already offered at the site, Bikeability, Bikeability Balance and a revised Forest Schools has been added to the portfolio. Throughout the year the team has attracted over 20,000 participants to enjoy the outdoor experiences, the committee heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praising the Be Well team in Wigan, Coun Paula Wakefield said: “My daughter has just been to Low Bank Ground and said it was marvellous.”Talking about her grandchildren, Coun Mary Callaghan added: “They are so excited about going to Low Bank Ground. It is great to see them go away from their families and grow up.

“They were telling me about the activities and going on the water.”

Wigan Council has a team of qualified and experienced instructors who have been providing high quality outdoor adventure courses for over 25 years. The venue is available to hire for tailored residential stays for schools, colleges, and youth groups as well as private hire for groups.

Countless Wigan schoolchildren have enjoyed Lakes breaks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad