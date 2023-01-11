The workers on apprenticeships for the combined authority were not included in the salary boost for all other new town hall workers including part-timers and newcomers.

They say they had been led to believe they would included and it wasn’t until the day the payslips arrived along with an email from human resources when they discovered they hadn’t been.

The local authority however says its apprentice rates are aligned to the National Living Wage set by Government and it has delivered on its commitment to continue paying apprentices above both the Apprentice Rate and National Minimum Wage.

Wigan council apprentices say they have not been treated fairly

An apprentice, who did not wish to be identified, said: “We were told that we did not get any of the back-dated pay rise because we are ‘on a different payroll number.’ That’s not even a valid explanation really. They said some sort of goverment pay roll, something like joint council pay roll – it made no sense really. We only found out that they were not on the day when everyone’s payslips arrived.

"It was really disappointing as we had no prior communication to make us aware that we were not going to be getting it. We are the lowest paid workers and we could have really done with the money, especially taking into consideration the cost of living crisis and all that the council do to raise awareness around it.

“Everyone at the council got a pay rise which has been back dated to April 1 2022. Every single role has had that, even new ones and part-time roles, except for the apprentices.

“We only discovered it when we all came in to see our pay slips, after absolutely nothing at all being said to apprentices about not receiving this money.

“On the portal we have access to our accounts, and there has been no news except for on the day when we noticed we hadn’t received one and were given the excuse of ‘the apprenticeship scheme had received a pay rise’ a while ago.

Wigan Council pays apprentices the National Living Wage, which is more than the average apprentice earns. That rose to £9.50 last April and the apprentices saw their pay go up to that level.

An apprentice said: “It fair to say that for an apprenticeship, it is better than the average, but we are still the lowest paid role in the entire council.

“They have tried to justify that we don’t get any of the back pay of a lump sum of money. The back pay is a 10.5 per cent increase on your wage and that includes any overtime that you have done or any other extra work that has been undertaken added onto that.

"We were probably looking for around £1.2k in our pay slip, which many of us could have done with during this cost of living crisis. They have told us that we are not get the back pay or anything or a pay rise.

"So, for what is already a poorly paid role, just because it has had an increase to the pay in the past, which is still poorly paid compared to the rest of the borough, that is the justification they have given us for not giving us that money. Yet, someone on a very highly paid role that could be around £100, 000 a year, gets the money and we don’t get a single penny.

“Even people who have worked Sunday shifts which staff receive extra increments for, they will receive a 10.5 per cent increase back dated to that, it’s a lot of money and for us to not get a penny.

“We are in unions and are now speaking to them about it. It’s just not on. Wigan Council are always talking about equality and treating everyone fairly but they have not, they have mistreated this role.

"They have not treated us fairly.”

Apprentices’ roles with the local authority include the skills of life-guards, receptionists, gym instructors, personal trainers, emergency first aiders and swimming teachers.

Another told Wigan Today: “That is a role that can do six different kinds of jobs, a multi-skilled person, and that is someone that you should take care of.

“The hours are usually decent and management and colleagues are great – they are very fair and I can’t fault them. We know that compared to other apprenticeships, even though it is low-paid work, the pay is slightly better than others.

"But, we do not think it is fair that absolutely nothing was said until upon the day and that we did not receive some of the pay rise.

“If you try to approach them about why they campaign for equality and to help people through the cost of living crisis. All they say is that the apprentices were already given a pay rise and that is it, it’s like a rehearsed line.

“The apprenticeship you have to have do at least a year before you go into a final assessment where you have to do life guarding, first aid at work including defib, burns and more in depth stuff, level two gym instructing, reception, level one and two swimming teaching and then enter an EPA End Point Assesment, manager and tutor come in and assess you.

“People are fuming and we have heard that some places are knocking the apprenticeship role on the head.

"All the apprentices are saying that this is not on.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “The council’s pay rates for apprentices are aligned to the National Living Wage which is set by Government.