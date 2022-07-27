The local authority has been recognised in the Campaign of the Year and Innovation categories.

Wigan Council was up against competition from 15 authorities, including Liverpool City, Shropshire and Dorset.

Leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux said: “To be recognised in these awards twice is a real accolade and speaks to the fantastic work we are able to do in partnership with our communities.

Wigan Council won the Innovation award for the transformation of children's social care service

“My thanks go to council staff and our partners for all their hard work which has rightly been recognised in these awards.

“These are challenging times for local government.

"But through the Deal 2030 we are able to work with our partners and our communities, recognising the importance of happiness, of feeling connected and being valued, and deliver to the priorities that are important to local residents.”

The local authority won the Campaign of the Year award

The council won Campaign of the Year for its Love Is Not Abuse campaign, which highlights the warning signs of domestic abuse against men and women.

It was developed alongside survivors.

Posters, animation and videos used real-life examples to show how different forms of abuse can be identified.

The campaign prompted thousands of calls to a dedicated helpline and has included counselling sessions alongside wider support.

The judges recognised it as “a highly sophisticated, multi-layered campaign that was co-designed with the community and demonstrated a real impact”.

The Innovation Award was given for the transformation of the children’s social care service.

Colette Dutton, director of children’s services said: “We know that many people are initially attracted to social work because they want to have a positive impact on the lives of children and young people.

“This drive to help social work heroes make a real difference in children’s lives has seen us invest in our workforce to give them the space to have that meaningful impact, and focus on a culture of kindness to ensure our staff are supported.

“I am so proud that this has been recognised by the LGC Awards.