Wigan Council has delivered a record number of affordable homes in the borough

Around 450 homes are expected to be completed for the 2022/23 financial year, surpassing the target of 338.

Wigan Council works alongside registered housing providers and house-builders and has its own direct delivery scheme to boost supply and provide affordable options for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare said: “Delivering affordable housing for local residents is really important; so that people can afford to live in their local area, either through affordable rent or options for low-cost home ownership like shared ownership and equity loans.

Affordable homes are being built by Northstone on the former Pemberton Colliery site

“We achieve this with our excellent council teams that work closely with developers and through our own delivery scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local registered providers such as Your Housing Group and Jigsaw also work with us to deliver affordable housing, funded by Homes England or through planning agreements with developers.”

One of the largest developments of affordable homes is at Your Housing Group’s Waterside Point, at the former British Insulated Callenders Cable site, by Leigh town centre where 226 affordable homes are being built. It includes shared ownership, rent-to-buy and affordable rent.

Coun Gambles, added: “A huge variety of affordable homes have been delivered this year including a mix of bungalow, houses and apartments, some of which are specialist or supported housing.

“Including at Wharfdale in Leigh where 56 new apartments for over 55s requiring care and support have been built to an exceptional standard by Wigan Council and is now welcoming residents, on the site of a former sheltered scheme in Leigh town centre.“Other locations where affordable housing schemes are being built include the site of the former Pemberton Primary School, York Street in Leigh, Jigsaw Homes North’s development in Orrell, and North Leigh Park in Leigh where Great Places are also building affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad