News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
45 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
16 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
18 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami

Claims of dangerous parking around a Wigan primary school investigated by the authorities

Plans are being drawn up to address claims of dangerous parking around a Wigan school.

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 08:18 GMT

Residents have alleged that vehicles belonging to those dropping off and picking up pupils at Lowton West Primary on Slag Lane are causing a traffic hazard.

So on Wednesday March 22, as part of the police’s Neighbourhood Week of Action, PCSO Dagger was joined by traffic wardens and the area traffic engineer from Wigan Council to see the problems for themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
More motorists prosecuted in latest police crackdown on Wigan link road speeders
Police were joined by traffic wardens and Wigan Council experts at Lowton West Primary School
Police were joined by traffic wardens and Wigan Council experts at Lowton West Primary School
Police were joined by traffic wardens and Wigan Council experts at Lowton West Primary School
Most Popular

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “We have arranged to be outside the primary school as a result of community feedback advising us about potentially dangerous parking where children and their families are accessing schools.

“The engineer is to put a report together with suggestions on how to improve the current conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We also attended Sandringham Court coffee morning offering crime prevention and general reassurance.

“Keep an eye out for us popping up in other areas during the course of the week of action!

Alternatively, if you require assistance from your Neighbourhood Team you can contact us via the GMP website or 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.”