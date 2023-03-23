Residents have alleged that vehicles belonging to those dropping off and picking up pupils at Lowton West Primary on Slag Lane are causing a traffic hazard.

So on Wednesday March 22, as part of the police’s Neighbourhood Week of Action, PCSO Dagger was joined by traffic wardens and the area traffic engineer from Wigan Council to see the problems for themselves.

Police were joined by traffic wardens and Wigan Council experts at Lowton West Primary School

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “We have arranged to be outside the primary school as a result of community feedback advising us about potentially dangerous parking where children and their families are accessing schools.

“The engineer is to put a report together with suggestions on how to improve the current conditions.

“We also attended Sandringham Court coffee morning offering crime prevention and general reassurance.

“Keep an eye out for us popping up in other areas during the course of the week of action!