Wigan Council has yet again been named best local authority of the year in a national competition.

The overall prize APSE service awards was the icing on the cake at a terrific night for the town hall, its staff and councillors.

The annual competition is organised by Association for Public Service Excellence.

As well as being named 2023 APSE Council of the Year, Wigan also won Best Community and Neighbourhood initiative for “New ways of working for Howe Bridge Leisure Centre.”

The Wigan Council team celebrates

It was also shortlisted for Best Workforce Initiative for the Digital Integration Flats Audit and Frontline Services Teams of the Year for its Highways, Winter Maintenance and Street Lighting Service and Waste Management and Recycling Service.

The APSE Awards recognise the very best in public services and this year's awards received over 300 nominations from councils across the UK - again showing the incredible achievement in coming out as winners.

It also worth noting that it is the third time in four years that Wigan has won a council of the year award.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “To be shortlisted in a handful of awards and able to win two, including the overall Council of the Year title, is something that we certainly do not take for granted, especially given the competition at the APSE awards.

“We are all aware that we are going through challenging times for local government and our service delivery has been impacted by not only the ongoing repercussions of budgetary cuts, but with the Covid-19 pandemic followed by the cost-of-living crisis.