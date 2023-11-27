A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following reports that multiple vehicles had been damaged in Wigan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Across the evening of Tuesday (November 21), it is believed that up to 60 vehicles were scratched or otherwise damaged in the Scholes and Ince areas – with potentially more having gone unnoticed.

Officers have been scouring CCTV and doorbell footage, which led to the suspect being identified and subsequently arrested in the Merseyside area yesterday (Sunday).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the cars believed to have been damaged in the attack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Michael Crosthwaite, from GMP's Wigan district, said: “Criminal damage on a scale like this is incredibly concerning, and I know that residents will have been worrying about the safety of their property.

“However, I want people to be assured that we have worked flat-out, and I hope this quick arrest demonstrates our commitment to investigating and tackling crimes.

“We are still appealing for any information – if you believe your vehicle has been damaged, you can get in touch with us for advice and guidance.”