Man arrested after ‘up to 60 vehicles’ damaged in Wigan
Across the evening of Tuesday (November 21), it is believed that up to 60 vehicles were scratched or otherwise damaged in the Scholes and Ince areas – with potentially more having gone unnoticed.
Officers have been scouring CCTV and doorbell footage, which led to the suspect being identified and subsequently arrested in the Merseyside area yesterday (Sunday).
Insp Michael Crosthwaite, from GMP's Wigan district, said: “Criminal damage on a scale like this is incredibly concerning, and I know that residents will have been worrying about the safety of their property.
“However, I want people to be assured that we have worked flat-out, and I hope this quick arrest demonstrates our commitment to investigating and tackling crimes.
“We are still appealing for any information – if you believe your vehicle has been damaged, you can get in touch with us for advice and guidance.”
You can report information to police by calling 101, or by visiting gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.