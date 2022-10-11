Wigan Council urged to question the need for controversial 1,100 home development

More than 3,400 people signed a petition calling for Wigan Council to investigate whether there is a need to give up green belt land for the scheme in Mosley Common for more houses that are “not needed”.

It only needs 5,000 signatures for the issue to be debated at full council.

The development would include the Leigh guided busway

Campaigner Andy Brown, who started the petition, said: “Peel’s masterplan is what we want them to have another look at and base their judgement on the latest figures. If we have got an excess of houses in the borough, we may want to trim it down.

“People don’t know if Peel will make good on their promises. What would it take for them to be open to a discussion to change the amount of houses they’re proposing?”

Peel L&P have promised new amenities, a bus stop for the Leigh guided busway and more buses to go on it – but nothing is guaranteed about relieving the nearby road network, much to the disappointment of residents.

The land is part of the green belt and there is concern over where this could be reallocated to in the borough.

The decision to call-in Peel’s masterplan resulted in the cabinet maintaining its decision to approve – but campaigners believe they did not fully reconsider it.

If the petition reaches 5,000 signatures, the council would have to debate two points – whether to commission an investigation into if there is still a need to release green belt land in the borough (specifically in Mosley Common and Atherton) as part of the Greater Manchester Places For Everyone plan and if it should bring proposals forward through the correct council channels, resulting in amendments to or withdrawal from the Places For Everyone plan.

Nick Graham, Peel L&P’s associate director for planning said: “The Greater Manchester metro area has a population of over 2.75m people and little new family and affordable housing being built, and the dearth of quality housing has continued to increase prices making them less affordable. We believe with delays in the adoption of the Places for Everyone plan there is an urgent need to get on with delivering new family and affordable homes.

“We have prepared plans for new sustainable communities in Mosley Common and Gibfield in Atherton that will help Wigan to provide new energy-efficient homes for its communities, as well as providing new jobs, better transport and local facilities. We will consult widely with the public as we progress these proposals.”

