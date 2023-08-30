Wigan Council workers to join staff at more than 20 local authorities for strike in dispute over pay

Members of Unite have rejected the local authority employers’ pay offer of £1,925, which the union said was a poorer offer than last year, despite the cost-of-living crisis.

The first industrial action will involve members at Chesterfield Council, who will strike on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wigan Town Hall

The other councils with industrial action mandates will take strike action throughout September.

More than 180 members at Wigan Council have voted for strike action, but dates for walkouts have not yet been set.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Council workers are on the frontline providing vital services to the communities they serve.

“It is simply unacceptable that workers have been forced onto the breadline due to years of real terms pay cuts.

“Unite never takes a backward step in supporting its members and is dedicated to enhancing their jobs, pay and conditions.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that Unite have balloted Wigan Council members for industrial action, in response to the national pay offer.

“We can confirm however that we have not yet received notice from Unite of the dates upon which any industrial action is intended to take place.”

The English councils with mandates for strike action are: Bath and North East Somerset, Chesterfield, Coventry, Cumberland, Darlington, Haringey, Ipswich, Newham, North Tyneside, Tower Hamlets, Truro, Sefton, Southwark, Warrington, Westminster and Wigan.