Wigan councillor welcomes proposals for new zebra crossing on busy road

Coun John Vickers has been working with Wigan Council to have a crossing installed on Corner Lane, in Hindley Green, to improve pedestrian safety.

It follows the creation of a zebra crossing at the junction of Atherton Road and Organ Street, which assists school crossing patrols.

Coun John Vickers at the location of the proposed zebra crossing

He said: “Since I was elected many residents have raised their concerns with me about how difficult it is to cross the road near the Shell petrol station on Corner Lane. I live in Hindley Green, I know this is a well-used crossing point for people using the garage shop and the bus stops. I know first-hand how long you can wait to cross here, having to watch not only for fast-moving traffic on the main road but vehicles coming on and off the garage forecourt, plus entering and exiting four roads close by.

"No-one should be having to take risks dashing across a gap in the traffic. Older residents, those with reduced mobility, those with children and buggies are particularly disadvantaged.”

Coun Vickers said there had been many discussions and site visits with council officers to evaluate options to improve pedestrian safety.

Proposals for the new crossing have been put together and will be sent to residents and businesses in the coming days.