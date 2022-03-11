The Atherton Community Fund will support groups with up to £100,000 as long as they are based in the area and offering benefits to the residents of Atherton.

The council is particularly keen to hear from small community-based local groups that encourage community spirit, engage volunteers or who need some financial support.

Atherton Library

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and culture, said: “This is a great one-off opportunity for our community groups.

“We want to invest locally in the things that mean the most to our residents in Atherton.

“That can be funding to run activities aimed at keeping local people fit and well, providing activities to tackle loneliness or isolation, supporting young people to thrive or investing in local spaces to improve how they look and make them feel safer.

“Whatever your project is we want to hear your proposals.”

The local authority made a commitment to invest further in the Atherton area and the capital receipt from the sale of Atherton Library has been ring-fenced to provide this local investment fund.

It aims to improve the lives of residents by addressing local priorities and improving the spaces that matter most.

Community groups have until June 12 to get their applications in.

All projects must be deliverable within 12 months and be sustainable in the long term.

A decision-making panel will be held at the end of that three-month application window and projects with the greatest impact, reach and innovation will be selected for investment from the fund.