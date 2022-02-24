Wigan community group’s joy after local authority decides not to sell land for housing development

The local authority had published its intention to sell the land on Chorley Road, Standish, which would have been used as an entrance to a planned housing development of around 100 homes.

Local residents’ group Standish Voice had this site designated as amenity and open space in Standish Neighbourhood Plan, which was voted through in 2019.

After a meeting between them and the council, it was declared the land would no longer be sold.

The town hall also apologised for not informing Standish Voice of the intention to sell, with a statutory notice in the Wigan Observer alerting them to it

Reserved matters plans were lodged in 2016 and have since been revised with the slightly different access point over Wigan Council land.

A Standish Voice spokesperson said: “We are really pleased that following the many objections that Wigan Council has reversed its intention to sell the site.

“It is encouraging that the council has listened to the many people who opposed this sale of a greenfield area for more housing.

“This would allow access to a housing scheme that is not sustainable and not needed.

“Detailed plans have been stalled for more than five years.

“This is an inordinate amount of time for nearby residents to be left in limbo, not knowing what is happening with this

scheme.

“Since outline permission was approved by a planning inspector, Standish Neighbourhood Plan has come into force with policies designed to limit more housing development on this type of

land.”

A council spokesperson said: “After consulting on this and listening to the views of the group, and local community, we do agree with their points and so have decided to not sell the land.

“We really value the work and local knowledge of groups such as Standish Voice and will ensure we work with them at the start of the process in future to avoid any similar issues.”