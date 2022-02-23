Wigan dog care business saved from the brink after shock eviction

Canine Companions was given three months to find a new unit after having its contract terminated by its previous landlord.

The doggy daycare company, which has been running for four years, feared they would have to shut up shop and potentially leave staff and customers devastated.

But thanks to a customer, it has now found a new base on the Cricket Street Business Park. Co-owner Stephen Knowles: “Originally we were in Eckersley Mill, but we had to leave there due to a digger smashing into the side of the building.

From left: Jade Wilson, Stephen Knowles and Alison Knowles

“One of our regulars took the day off work and went driving round Wigan and ringing up places. She was determined that we weren’t going to close.

“We were so thankful that she managed to find this place: it’s great we love it here.”

Wife and co-owner Alison said: “We have a lot of people come to work with us from Wigan and Leigh College and we do placements for young people with additional needs.

“We tried to negotiate with our previous owners saying that these young people will lose their jobs but to no avail.

“It was a very quick turnaround as we closed at our previous place on the Friday and opened in our new space on the Monday. This was an ideal place to move to as it is just around the corner.

“We genuinely thought we were going to lose our business as we didn’t know if we would even have the finances to move as we had to apply for planning permission again and get our licences issued but thankfully we pulled through.”

It was also good news for Jade Wilson who had been offered a managerial position the day before they discovered they were being thrown out. She admits to crying that night but said: “I am so glad everything worked out.”