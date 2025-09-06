The first pieces of track have been laid at Haigh Woodland Park’s railway, marking a milestone in its restoration.

Staff joined volunteers from Haigh Woodland Railway Supporters’ Association to carry out the work, which is part of the multi-million pound redevelopment of Haigh Hall and the park.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “The work on the railway so far has been substantial, thanks to the hard work of volunteers and staff.

“It’s a huge part of Haigh’s heritage. I can’t wait until we’re stood here again welcoming visitors, old and new, onto the railway.”

Councillors Ron Conway, Chris Ready and Lawrence Hunt and operations director Peter Hughes work on the railway at Haigh Woodland Park

The track-laying follows significant groundwork, including the removal of the old track, site clearance, levelling and drainage improvements.

The 15" miniature gauge railway – which took a 1.6km route through the upper plantation woodlands and stopped at two stations – was a favourite for families, but has not been used since 2020.

The council is investing £380,000 to restore the railway, with a planned reopening in 2026 – its 40th anniversary.

A series of celebration events are being planned by assistant manager for railway and transportation Jordan Leeds to mark the occasion.

The park also has a model railway, located at the bottom of the Hall Drive, which is operated on Sundays by volunteers from Wigan Model Engineering Society.

Haigh Hall and the surrounding woodland park is currently undergoing a £50m transformation.

The grade II*-listed hall is having a major facelift, with work on the outside of the building largely complete.

It is being turned into “a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination”, which will have an art gallery, children’s education area, event space for weddings and parties, rooftop terrace, restaurant, bar and much more when it opens in 2028.

Ampitheatre For A Tree – the first formal garden for a generation – has already opened at the park and new gates have been installed at the Mowpin Lodge entrance.

Work continues on the restoration of the Bothy Yard and cottages, kitchen and walled gardens, and Plantation Gates.

There are also plans for a new comet trail and woodland hub at the park.