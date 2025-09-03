Residents have failed in their bid to force planners to rethink the access route to an 88-home development on a parcel of land that was once used as an overflow car park for Haydock Park racecourse.

Wigan’s planning committee had already given the thumbs up to the Rowland Homes scheme, off Windsor Road in Ashton, in 2022 when outline planning consent was granted.

Householders nearby had become resigned to the “principle” of housing development on the land which is part of Ashton Heath, but wanted the the council to think again over the vehicle access to the site, claiming Windsor Road was too narrow.

The land behind Windsor Road, Ashton where 88 new homes will be built

Two bungalows which have unoccupied for the last three years will now be demolished to make way for access to the site from Windsor Road following the approval of a reserved matters application at yesterday’s committee meeting.

A total of 54 objections to the plans were received by the council.

Resident Michael Hadland, speaking on behalf of his neighbours, told councillors that “we are very strongly against this proposal”, despite being told by council officers that the issue of access was “not open for reconsideration as part of the application”.

He said: “However, problems have not just disappeared as a result of the ‘outline permission’, particularly as this was granted in very contentious circumstances.

The bungalows on Windsor Road, Ashton set to be demolished to make way for an access road to 88 new homes

“Part of [this] reserved matters application states Windsor Road will be utilised for site traffic and that developers are aware of the limited access.

“But there is no mention of how these large vehicles are supposed to get through to the site on Windsor Road.”

He went on: “It is narrow – and in places only single track – due to on-street parking for the terraced properties with no driveways.”

Mr Hadland also said that assurance had been given at a previous planning meeting that alternative parking would be made available, within the racecourse site, to deal with the loss of the overflow car park, thus preventing the streets around the site from being clogged with cars during race events and occasional concerts.

“This has not happened,” he said.

However, the committee approved the application with little discussion by 13 votes to one.

Councillors had been told that the 6.6-acre site had recently been sold by the racecourse to Rowland Homes.

A report said: “It is important to note that the principle of development is already established and not open for reconsideration.

“The current proposal seeks solely for the reserved matters – appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.”

The development will include a mix of housing types, ranging from bungalows to two-and-a-half-storey dwellings.

Some 22 of the homes will be affordable – nine available for rent and 13 for shared ownership.

Each home will be accessible for wheelchair users, in line with the latest building regulations, and all will have off-road parking for at least two cars with electric vehicle charging points.

The report said planning officers consider the proposed layout and design of the scheme to be "acceptable in terms of its impact on the character and appearance of the area”.