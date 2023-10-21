Wigan residents urged to become 'neighbourhood champions' to help reduce cold-callers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being encouraged to sign up to help raise awareness of the dangers of door-knocking scams, with training opportunities and guidance provided.

The Neighbourhood Champion scheme is part of the borough’s Place and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) work, which sees Wigan Council team up with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and other partners.

Coun Dane Anderton, the council’s portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “Reminding people about the importance of not accepting unsolicited goods or services, no matter how good of a deal it may seem, is an important message.

“By joining forces with the PCSP team, our champions will play an instrumental role in sharing the message on how to stay safe from doorstep crimes.”

The PCSP recently visited residents in “no cold calling zones” as part of a partner scheme.

With support from the police, street signs were installed to show that people in the area do not want traders calling at their homes without an appointment.

Supt Ian Jones, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “The safety of our communities is our top priority, but we recognise just how important the active involvement of our community members is in tackling crime.

“You know your area best and the intelligence you provide is often pivotal to our investigations and enquiries.

“I take great pride in promoting this opportunity for influential individuals within our community to collaborate with the Place and Community Safety Partnership in sharing crucial preventive information with our residents.

“As the nights grow longer, it is really important for us to collaborate closely with our communities, and the neighbourhood champions will play a pivotal role in addressing crimes related to door-knocking scams.

"I am confident that this role will be highly fulfilling and I eagerly anticipate welcoming the new volunteers into our extended police family.”

Wigan Council’s trading standards team is also offering scam training and guidance materials to new champions to share with their neighbourhood.