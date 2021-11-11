Wigan town hall chiefs observe two minutes' silence on Remembrance Day

Representatives of the local authority stood in Believe Square for the 11am two-minutes' silence on November 11.

Wigan borough will unite again to honour those that gave the ultimate sacrifice on Remembrance Sunday too.

The day will be marked with parades in Wigan and Leigh where residents will be joined by local councillors to recognise the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in the two world wars and recent conflicts.

Wigan Council leaders observe the two minutes' silence in Believe Square

Local cenotaphs have also been lit up throughout the week, funded by local councillors through their Brighter Borough pot.

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux said: “Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for us to come together as a borough and honour those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The day is always so well attended across the borough with residents wishing to pay their respects and support our armed forces community and their families.

“Through the armed forces covenant, we remain committed to supporting veterans and the armed forces in our communities. Our support for Remembrance Sunday is a key part of that.”

The routes for the Wigan and Leigh parades are below:

Wigan

The procession will leave the Town Hall in Library Street at 10.30am prompt and will proceed along Library Street, Rodney Street, King Street, Wallgate, King Street West and Crawford Street to the War Memorial in All Saints' Gardens.

The two minute silence will be observed at 11.00am preceded by the sounding of the 'Last Post' and ending with 'Reveille'.

Following the sounding of 'Reveille' the Worshipful the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, will lay a wreath on the War Memorial on behalf of the inhabitants of Wigan to be followed by representatives of the various organisations.

The ceremony will be concluded with the National Anthem. The procession will then proceed into the Parish Church for the Service.

There will be no return procession to the Town Hall at the conclusion of the service, but the Mayor will take the salute from the saluting base in Market Street (opposite the Queen’s Hall) as the Service personnel parade by.

Leigh

The Parade will assemble at Marsh Gymnasium Ullswater Street, Leigh at 10.15am proceeding at 10.30am to the Cenotaph in Church Street Gardens via Railway Road, Market Street, Lord Street, Charles Street and Church Street.

The Service at the Cenotaph will be conducted by the Clergy of Leigh during which wreaths will be laid by the various organisations.

The Deputy Mayor, Coun Marie Morgan, will lay the wreath on behalf of the council.

There will be a return procession at the conclusion of the service, the route to be taken via Church Street, Vernon Street, Lord Street, Union Street, Bradshawgate, Market Street and St Mary's Way to the Town Hall Square.

A salute will be taken on the Town Hall Square when the parade passes along Market Street and those assembled on the Town Hall Square will be thanked for their attendance.