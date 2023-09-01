Currently elected members of the council – who undertake ceremonial duties in places such as schools, libraries and healthcare units – do not require background checks.

Wigan Council has decided to adopt the best practice from the Government’s Independent Review of the Disclosure and Barring Regime (GIRDBR).

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Town Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that basic DBS checks and enhanced DBS checks, where appropriate, should be undertaken for all elected representatives, it has been confirmed at a cabinet meeting in the town hall.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, taking the chair at the meeting as deputy in leader David Molyneux’s absence due to Covid, addressed the medium term financial plan which highlighted a collective £37m deficit up to 2027 in the budget.

He and Coun Nazia Rehman, portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation, assured the cabinet that they "have a plan in place” to make up this gap in the finances.

Coun Rehamn explained that this figure is subject to change due to the lack of clarity over government funding for local authorities and the current impact of the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The autumn budget statement delivered by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt could change this provisional figure, the council chamber heard.

At the meeting held on August 31, the executive members also approved the Golborne and Lowton West Neighbourhood Plan – which sets out the future for the two areas over the next 12 years.

In July, 71 per cent of the 989 voters in the area said “Yes” to the plan which hopes to promote urban development, improve employment and protect green spaces.

Stores on the Golborne high street as well as on the parade of shops on the Slag Lane and Crow Wood Road junction in Lowton would be supported and added to in this plan.