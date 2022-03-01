Wigan's leisure centres welcome visitors with disabilities via new app

Be Well Wigan Borough has this week started using the WelcoME technology, which allows people to notify venues prior to their arrival if any specific assistance is required.

The app also provides training and guidance for staff, helping teams to provide a personalised service for those who may need it.

Coun Jim Moodie, the council's lead cabinet member for leisure and public health, said: “This technology can reduce anxiety and help build confidence for both the visitor and staff members.

“We’re proud to become a member of the WelcoME community and hope it offers opportunities for more of our residents to get active, as outlined in our Deal 2030 plans.

“Introducing technology like this will give more people the confidence to come to our facilities knowing their needs are being met.”

The app is available at all Be Well leisure centres from today and accessible through the BeWell Wigan app.

Be Well Wigan offers seven gyms and five pools for residents across the borough, while well-being activities are also held in leisure centres and other venues.