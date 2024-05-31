Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in one part of the borough will have two decisions to make as they head to the ballot box this summer.

A by-election will be held in Leigh South for a seat on Wigan Council on July 4 – the same day as the general election.

There is a vacancy in the ward following the resignation of long-standing Labour councillor and former Mayor of Wigan John O’Brien.

The notice of election has now been published by the council, with the date of the ballot and timeline.

Leigh South councillor John O'Brien has resigned

It states nominations for candidates must be submitted by 4pm on June 7, with nomination papers available from Wigan Town Hall.

People can register to vote here until midnight on June 18 and applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes should be done by 5pm on June 19.