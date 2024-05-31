Date announced for by-election in Leigh South for seat on Wigan Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
A by-election will be held in Leigh South for a seat on Wigan Council on July 4 – the same day as the general election.
There is a vacancy in the ward following the resignation of long-standing Labour councillor and former Mayor of Wigan John O’Brien.
The notice of election has now been published by the council, with the date of the ballot and timeline.
It states nominations for candidates must be submitted by 4pm on June 7, with nomination papers available from Wigan Town Hall.
People can register to vote here until midnight on June 18 and applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes should be done by 5pm on June 19.
New applications to vote by proxy must be submitted by 5pm on June 26, with emergency applications before 5pm on July 4.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.