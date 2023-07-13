News you can trust since 1853
Day of action at Wigan’s main train station to halt planned ticket office closure is hailed a success

Hundreds of leaflets were handed out to train passengers at Wigan North Western station today as part of a campaign to stop the proposed mass closure of ticket offices.
By Alan Weston
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

The ticket offices at Wigan's main line station, along with those at Hindley and Atherton, are among those earmarked for closure as part of a UK-wide cost-cutting programme.

Rail union RMT held a national day of action today (Thursday) to protest about the plans, which Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has also criticised - in particular the fact that only 21 days have been allowed for a public consultation.

Among those at Wigan North Western station today was RMT regional organiser Steve Shaw. He said: "The response from the public was really positive.

RMT leafleting passengers over the closure of ticket offices, including the one at North Western in Wigan.RMT leafleting passengers over the closure of ticket offices, including the one at North Western in Wigan.
"Many pointed to the fact that the ticket vending machines don’t offer a full range of tickets and don’t offer advice on connecting services. Many passengers commented on the vulnerability of some passengers at the station that may well become de-staffed over time through the proposed cuts to staffing levels.

"Disabled assistance was also mentioned where a number of passengers required assistance when boarding services at the station."

The RMT is taking strike action on July 20, 22 and 29 over the closures, as well as pay and conditions.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our union is taking our campaign to save ticket offices out into every town, city and village in this country."

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group has said ticket office staff will be moved onto station concourses as part of measures it believes are necessary to modernise the industry.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “These industry-led consultations are about enhancing the role of station workers and getting staff out from behind ticket office screens and into more active, customer-facing roles that will allow them to better support all passengers.

“This is not about cutting jobs – no station which is currently staffed will be unstaffed as a result of these proposed reforms.

“We have been consistently honest about the need for our railways to modernise if they are going to survive. Reviewing the role of ticket offices – with the least busy selling only one ticket an hour – is a crucial part of this.”

