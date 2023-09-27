Delight as reduced bus service reinstated for Wigan borough residents travelling to Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bee Network launched on Sunday, making Greater Manchester the first place in England to re-take control of its buses after nearly 40 years of deregulation.

Operating initially in Wigan, Bolton and parts of Salford and Bury, it has been led by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and is part of the city-region’s plan for an integrated, low-cost, high-frequency public transport network.

Councillors with Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Labour's parliamentary candidate for Leigh Jo Platt with a V2 bus

As part of the shake-up, the V2 bus service to Manchester is being fully reinstated, running to Tyldesley and Atherton throughout the day.

It had been removed by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) between 10am and 5pm and replaced with a shuttle bus from its termination point in Tyldesley.

Labour councillors Debra Wailes, John Harding and Lee McStein called on Mr Burnham and TfGM to reinstate the service to connect Atherton, Hindsford and Shakerley residents with the guided busway.

A temporary solution was reached which allowed passengers to use the same ticket from the V2 on the V1 connection to continue their journey.

But they are delighted the full V2 service is now back.

Coun Lee McStein, who represents Atherton south and Lilford, said: "I'm thrilled the V2 bus service will finally be reinstated fully. I've passionately advocated for this in a number of public meetings, including the Mayor's Question Time last year, several briefing sessions with TfGM and even the police scrutiny committee meeting at Wigan Town Hall.

"Residents in Atherton deserve a full service without the delays and limitations they have endured since the pandemic, so I'm looking forward to welcoming the new and improved 'Bee 2' service as some residents have taken to calling it.

"Under the previous model, Atherton and the surrounding area had received a second-class service for too long, and it's been my mission as a recently-elected councillor to ensure this service has returned properly. I'm grateful to Andy Burnham and TfGM for listening to what elected members and residents have been collectively pushing for, and for taking immediate action as I and other colleagues had directly challenged them to do, rather than delay this further with any review period.”

Tyldesley councillors Jess Eastoe and Joanne Marshall joined forces with their Atherton south and Lilford colleagues in their campaign, as residents in their ward were also affected by the loss of the service.

Coun Eastoe said: “As our area lacks train or tram services, people heavily rely on the V2 and V1 to reach Manchester. The reduction in V2 service hours caused problems and inequities for residents, especially those unable to walk to Astley Street park and ride, considering the incline.

“Joanne and I welcome the revival of the V2 and express our gratitude to the Labour councillors of Atherton south and Lilford for their efforts in aligning our plans with the Bee Network.