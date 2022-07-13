Former MP hopes to return to her seat as she is selected for next general election

Labour has selected former MP Jo Platt as its parliamentary candidate for Leigh, after a hustings and vote by party members.

She was the MP for Leigh from 2017 to 2019, when the “red wall” fell and she lost to Conservative James Grundy.

Ms Platt said: “It is an honour to be the Labour candidate for Leigh once again. Thirteen years ago I joined the Labour Party here in Leigh. We have a lot to be proud of in Leigh and a huge amount of strength and resilience in our communities, but the Conservative Government, with the support of their local MP, have failed us.

“Only Labour had a plan to help people through the cost-of-living crisis, fix our broken transport system and ensure people feel safe on our streets.”

Ms Platt previously served as a councillor for Astley and Mosley Common from 2012 until 2017, before replacing Andy Burnham as MP for Leigh when he became Greater Manchester Mayor.

Since losing her seat, she has worked at Leigh Spinners Mill and played a key role in its regeneration.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Jo is an excellent choice to win back Leigh at the next general election. She is a life-long Labour campaigner and hard-working mum of three. Jo brings a wealth of experience as the former member of Parliament and will hit the ground running."