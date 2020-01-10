Here are the 23 MPs backing Wigan's Lisa Nandy in the Labour Party leadership contest

These are the 23 MPs who have backed Wigan's parliamentary representative Lisa Nandy in the Labour leadership contest so far.
Ms Nandy made it through to the second stage of the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn after gaining the backing of at least 10 per cent of the party's MPs and MEPs.
Her total stood at 24 on Friday morning as she has also nominated herself, as several of the candidates have done.
Her supporters include Yvonne Fovargue, MP for neighbouring constituency Makerfield, and West Lancashire's parliamentary representative Rosie Cooper.
Ms Nandy's backers are:
Jon Ashworth
Kevin Brennan
Feryal Clark
Rosie Cooper
Jon Cruddas
Tan Dhesi
Jack Dromey
Yvonne Fovargue
Vicky Foxcroft
Gill Furniss
Lilian Greenwood
Louise Haigh
Mark Hendrick
Sharon Hodgson
Mike Kane
Stephen Kinnock
Emma Lewell-Buck
Justin Madders
Alex Norris
Sarah Owen
Stephanie Peacock
Graham Stringer
Derek Twigg
Ms Nandy's team is confident the supporters total will swell further before the deadline on Monday.