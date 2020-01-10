Here are the 23 MPs backing Wigan's Lisa Nandy in the Labour Party leadership contest

These are the 23 MPs who have backed Wigan's parliamentary representative Lisa Nandy in the Labour leadership contest so far.

Ms Nandy made it through to the second stage of the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn after gaining the backing of at least 10 per cent of the party's MPs and MEPs.

Her total stood at 24 on Friday morning as she has also nominated herself, as several of the candidates have done.

Her supporters include Yvonne Fovargue, MP for neighbouring constituency Makerfield, and West Lancashire's parliamentary representative Rosie Cooper.

Ms Nandy's backers are:

Jon Ashworth

Kevin Brennan

Feryal Clark

Rosie Cooper

Jon Cruddas

Tan Dhesi

Jack Dromey

Yvonne Fovargue

Vicky Foxcroft

Gill Furniss

Lilian Greenwood

Louise Haigh

Mark Hendrick

Sharon Hodgson

Mike Kane

Stephen Kinnock

Emma Lewell-Buck

Justin Madders

Alex Norris

Sarah Owen

Stephanie Peacock

Graham Stringer

Derek Twigg

Ms Nandy's team is confident the supporters total will swell further before the deadline on Monday.