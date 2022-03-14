Wigan prison plans two new cell blocks to house hundreds more prisoners

HMP Hindley has submitted proposals to Wigan Council for permission to undertake this work as part of an expansion programme carried out by the Ministry of Justice.Hindley is a prison and young offender institution (YOI) in Barracks Road, Bickershaw with a maximum capacity of 640 – this proposal, if it were to be approved, would see that capacity increase to more than 1000.A planning statement said: “The prison population is currently forecast to increase over the next 10 years, reaching unprecedented levels by the end of the decade.“The MoJ and its executive agency, HMPPS are embarking on the most ambitious programme of prison expansion in over a century, delivering 20,000 additional prison places through a portfolio of programmes and projects representing an investment of £3.8bn.

“These new places will be delivered through a programme that offers the taxpayer value for money and will also support suppliers and builders across the country.“As part of this programme a need has been identified to provide additional accommodation at Category C prisons.“HMP Hindley was identified as a prison which required additional accommodation.

An aerial view of what an expanded Hindley Prison would look like

"This planning application would provide an additional up to 494 bed spaces (for up to 494 prisoners) at HMP Hindley.”It is hoped that this could help boost rehabilitation and reduce reoffending, provide improved security and additional training facilities to help offenders find employment upon release.The council advised the applicant before the proposals were submitted that this application would create inappropriate development in a Green Belt area and very special circumstances would need to be demonstrated for this to get approval.In addition to the new cell blocks, there are also proposals for a staff welfare facilities building, new kitchen facility, workshop, extension and reconfiguration of segregation block, internal reconfiguration and expansion of the gatehouse, provision of two multi use games areas, three substations, additional car parking, cycle storage and hard and soft landscaping.A determination deadline for the proposals has been set as May 17.

