A Wigan borough MP has attacked false claims that a local hotel is being used to house asylum-seekers.

Jo Platt, the member for Leigh and Atherton, made a statement today (August 25) after allegations began circulating on social media that an establishment in her constituency was accommodating immigrants.

She and Greater Manchester Police have both confirmed that this is untrue and the MP accused those originating the claim of whipping up hatred.

It comes at a time when the use of hotels for asylum-seekers has been back in the news after Epping Forest Council successfully obtained a High Court injunction ordering them out of one in the town. This followed the charging of man living at the hotel with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

The Home Office says it will appeal against the ruling.

The hotel issue has been a flashpoint for years, not least because of the expense to the public purse as successive governments try to find alternative forms of accommodation while attempting to stem the flow of foreign arrivals in the first place.

At one point two hotels in Standish were accommodating asylum-seekers – The Britannia and Kilhey Court – leading to demonstrations, although both have now reverted to welcoming regular paying guests.

However that didn’t stop another false claim being posted on social media earlier this month that Ellis Rocks, the 26-year-old Wigan man who died after being found collapsed in a police cell, had been arrested by police while at a “migrant hotel protest” at The Britannia.

On that occasion Greater Manchester Police had to issue a statement clarifying that this was not the case, that the Britannia no long houses asylum-seekers nor was there a protest.

Now something similar is happening in Leigh.

Ms Platt posted on social media today: “I am aware of recent misinformation circulating online suggesting that a local hotel is being used to accommodate asylum-seekers.

"Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that these claims are entirely false.

"Those currently staying at the hotel are legitimate paying customers.

"Both the hotel management and local councillors worked swiftly with GMP to clarify that the reporting online is incorrect.

"It is deeply concerning, and frankly unacceptable, that individuals are being targeted in this way and that some are attempting to whip up hatred in our community.

"This behaviour has no place here.

"At present there have been no incidents or protests at the premises.

"GMP has a policing plan in place and patrols are continuing to provide reassurance in the local area.

"We urge everyone to avoid sharing unverified information on social media.

"Misinformation of this nature can cause unnecessary fear and unrest.

"Please rely on official updates from trusted sources.”