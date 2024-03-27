Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue collects CBE medal at Windsor Castle
Yvonne Fovargue, who represents Makerfield, was given the CBE at Windsor Castle during an investiture held in the presence of Princess Anne.
She was honoured by King Charles III for her public and political service.
She has been Labour MP in Makerfield since 2010, and was previously a Warrington borough councillor and chairman of St Helens Citizens Advice Bureau.
When the honour was announced in December, Ms Fovargue said: “I am honoured to be recognised in this way. Being an MP is an immense privilege and I have thoroughly enjoyed serving my constituents since 2010.
“To say I was surprised when I received my letter would be an understatement – I certainly wasn’t expecting to receive such recognition.”
She thanked her family and staff for their support and highlighted the many organisations she has worked with while MP.
