Many MPs ‘expressing concerns about their safety’, says Wigan's Lisa Nandy
The Labour MP told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that MPs were receiving threats “on multiple issues in multiple directions”.
Ms Nandy said: “I think there’ll be many, many MPs who will have been in contact with the Speaker over the course of the last few months, and particularly in the last couple of weeks, as tensions were heightened – expressing concerns about their safety.”
She added: “We’ve had incidents over the last few months where people, including me, have been accosted on the streets and surrounded and filmed.
“Over the 14 years that I’ve been in Parliament, I’ve watched this get worse and worse.”
Ms Nandy said she was “absolutely certain” no-one in Labour threatened to withdraw support from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle over Wednesday’s motion on a ceasefire in Gaza.
“None of the senior figures in Labour would ever dream of threatening the Speaker,” Ms Nandy said.
Sir Lindsay, who has faced calls to resign after going against convention during the SNP’s Opposition Day debate on a ceasefire, said his motivation for widening Wednesday’s discussion was fuelled by concern about MPs’ security after intimidation suffered by some parliamentarians.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that Sir Lindsay has written to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to seek more funding for the scheme to protect politicians by installing security measures at MPs’ homes and constituency offices.
The newspaper added that a rising number of politicians have been assessed to be at risk and are being provided with close protection by private security personnel.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported that three female politicians, including representatives of the Conservative and Labour parties, have been given taxpayer-funded bodyguards and cars.
The newspaper reported that the three MPs, who have not been named, had their security upgraded after a risk assessment was carried out with support from the Ravec committee, which is responsible for the security of the royal family and senior politicians.
It comes as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign defended the right to lobby MPs “in large numbers”, amid reports the group wanted so many protesters to turn up that Parliament would “have to lock the doors”.
The group said the issue of MPs’ security was “serious” but should not be used to “shield MPs from democratic accountability”.
Palestine Solidarity Campaign director Ben Jamal said thousands of people were “shamefully” denied entry into Parliament on Wednesday as they attempted to lobby MPs to vote in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza.
He added that the group was not involved in the projection of a “from the river to the sea” message on the building, but was “pleased to see it”.
Mr Jamal said the group “does not call” for protests outside MPs’ homes and believed parliamentarians have a right “to have their privacy respected”.
The Times had reported that Mr Jamal told a crowd of demonstrators in the build-up to the protest on Wednesday: “We want so many of you to come that they will have to lock the doors of Parliament itself.”