Coun Yvonne Klieve, Lisa Nandy and other politicians, dignitaries and members of the community attended the ceremony around the memorial tree and plaque in Mesnes Park, Wigan.
Read More
Read MoreWigan charity's plea for donations as shelves are 'practically empty' at food ba...
Around the world similar ceremonies were held in remembrance of workers killed, disabled, injured, or made unwell by their work.
The day is seen as an opportunity to highlight the preventable nature of most workplace incidents and ill health.