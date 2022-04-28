Coun Yvonne Klieve, Lisa Nandy and other politicians, dignitaries and members of the community attended the ceremony around the memorial tree and plaque in Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Around the world similar ceremonies were held in remembrance of workers killed, disabled, injured, or made unwell by their work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musician Lawrence Hoy performs at the 10th annual Workers' Memorial Day, with a ceremony around the memorial tree and plaque in Mesnes Park, Wigan.