Mayor and MP lead the Wigan commemorations on Workers' Memorial Day

The Mayor of Wigan and the town’s MP were among the dignitaries to attend the 10th annual International Workers’ Memorial Day.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:35 pm

Coun Yvonne Klieve, Lisa Nandy and other politicians, dignitaries and members of the community attended the ceremony around the memorial tree and plaque in Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Read More

Read More
Wigan charity's plea for donations as shelves are 'practically empty' at food ba...

Around the world similar ceremonies were held in remembrance of workers killed, disabled, injured, or made unwell by their work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Musician Lawrence Hoy performs at the 10th annual Workers' Memorial Day, with a ceremony around the memorial tree and plaque in Mesnes Park, Wigan.

The day is seen as an opportunity to highlight the preventable nature of most workplace incidents and ill health.

MayorWiganYvonne KlieveLisa Nandy