MP fears for rising mortgage payments for more than 10,000 families in her Wigan borough constituency

Analysis from the Labour Party reveals 10,900 households in Makerfield will face the increase, which comes during the cost-of-living crisis.

It follows mortgage deals being withdrawn by banks and interest rates being increased, with Moneyfacts data suggesting the typical rate on a two-year fixed-rate loan had increased to almost six per cent, nearly double a year ago.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue said: “The country is buckling under 13 years of Conservative mismanagement and a crashed economy, and it is families being asked to pay more on their mortgage once again.

“People are asking themselves whether they or their family are better off under the Tories. The answer is no.