MP fears for rising mortgage payments for more than 10,000 families in her Wigan borough constituency

A Wigan borough MP fears more than 10,000 families in her constituency will see mortgage payments rise by £1,800 this year.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Analysis from the Labour Party reveals 10,900 households in Makerfield will face the increase, which comes during the cost-of-living crisis.

It follows mortgage deals being withdrawn by banks and interest rates being increased, with Moneyfacts data suggesting the typical rate on a two-year fixed-rate loan had increased to almost six per cent, nearly double a year ago.

Makerfield MP Yvonne FovargueMakerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue
Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue said: “The country is buckling under 13 years of Conservative mismanagement and a crashed economy, and it is families being asked to pay more on their mortgage once again.

People are asking themselves whether they or their family are better off under the Tories. The answer is no.

"Labour will bring financial and economic security back, so that families are not constantly on a cliff edge, and so that we can urgently grow our economy to grab hold of opportunities of the future."

