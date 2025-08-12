The parents of a 15-year-old boy who died from a head injury sustained in a kickboxing match met Wigan MP and culture secretary Lisa Nandy to share their concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ste and Nikita Eastwood spoke about their son Alex Eastwood, who was fatally injured during an unsanctioned fight at a gym in Platt Bridge.

Their one wish is that Alex’s death was not in vain, but brings about lasting change for other kickboxers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They told Ms Nandy that they wanted Alex’s legacy to be protection for all children and teenagers who participate in kickboxing.

MP Lisa Nandy with Alex Eastwood's parents Nikita Eastwood and Ste Eastwood

After the meeting at their home in Liverpool, Mr Eastwood said: “We were very encouraged by the constructive meeting with Lisa Nandy. She told us she is considering a range of options to tackle the issues we described to her.

“We look forward to working further with Lisa Nandy and her team.”

Ms Nandy said: “In the face of every parent's worst nightmare, Alexander’s family have demonstrated incredible strength and determination so that his tragic passing can lead to positive change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Eastwood

“At my meeting with them I expressed my deepest sympathies for the pain they have experienced and made it clear to them that the safety of those participating in sport has to be paramount.

"Clearly, more must be done to safeguard children across combat sports. My department is exploring ways to improve the safety and welfare of children in martial arts, including tasking Sport England to work with the Martial Arts Safeguarding Group and other relevant combat sport stakeholders on this vital issue."

Alex took up kickboxing aged nine, trained five times a week and had a "meteoric" rise in the sport, having competed at high levels.

He had grown to 6ft 7ins, weighed 80kg and had just finished his GCSEs the week before the fight was arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he collapsed after the third and final round of a "light contact" kickboxing bout against a 17-year-old opponent in a ring at TKMA Kickboxing Gym, in Platt Bridge, on June 29, 2024.

He was rushed to Wigan Infirmary and then transferred to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where he died three days later.

Alex suffered a catastrophic brain injury, probably in the final two-minute round of the bout, causing his death, an inquest heard.

Coroner Michael Pemberton recorded Alex died by misadventure and raised concerns about the apparent lack of guidance and regulation of contact sports involving children, with no official minimum standards of safeguarding in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote a prevention of future deaths report – unusually, before the full inquest hearing – which was sent to Ms Nandy in her role as secretary for culture, media and sport.

In response to the report, she said she had tasked her department with “exploring ways to urgently improve the safety and welfare of children in martial arts and ensure it is always a priority”.

Alex’s death was highlighted in a debate in the House of Commons earlier in the summer by the Eastwood family’s MP Dan Carden. He said it was time for clear national standards to prevent another tragedy.