Number of new social housing lets in Wigan fell by nearly a third over last decade
and live on Freeview channel 276
Homelessness and housing charity Crisis accused the Government of "political negligence", and questioned how many more "shameful records" it needs to hit before it tackles the sheer lack of housing.
Meanwhile, the Institute for Public Policy Research think-tank said there is a "desperate need to build more homes", especially affordable social housing.
Housing Minister Michael Gove aims to implement a “British homes for British workers” policy, which will require people to provide a decade-long link to the UK and a two-year connection to the local area where the social housing they want is.
Mr Gove is also consulting on a law banning high earners from acquiring social housing, though the income level has not yet been determined.
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 1,839 new social housing lets were offered to tenants in Wigan in 2022-23.
This was up slightly from 1,832 in 2021-22, and means the number of new social lets provided has fallen by 30 per cent over the last decade.
Nationally, the number of new social housing lets provided fell by six per cent from 267,000 to 252,000 – the lowest point in the past decade excluding 2020-21.
This covers all social housing, which is split into affordable or intermediate rent, and social rent. The former means a tenant pays 80 per cent of market value, while the latter is set by the Government, is paid to registered providers and local authorities, and is significantly lower than the private market.