The only councillor who voted against the “cruise liner” warehouses now taking shape in Tyldesley, dwarfing hundreds of nearby houses, has quit Wigan’s planning committee.

And Coun James Fish fired a broadside at former colleagues on the committee who he says have since admitted “privately” that they wish they had voted against the plans.

The controversy over the 60-foot-high warehouses at what is to be known as Astley Business Park is rumbling on.

Residents of a 2,500-strong protest group are due to meet Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham today.

Coun James Fish in Tyldesley

Coun Fish said: “We’re supposed to serve communities with integrity, but we’ve got councillors coming out privately saying they didn’t realise how tall the Tyldesley warehouses were going to be and that they wish they’d voted against it, councillors falling asleep in meetings and turning up late.

“The system can’t support a community that’s ruled by the national government about what to do.”

He went on: “I get frustrated with the planning system, not just locally but nationally as well. It doesn’t favour residents or the community, especially with the Government saying it’s going to move from green belt to grey belt.

“If we’ve got councillors saying they regret making the decision and they didn’t realise how tall the warehouses were, something’s not right.

“Some of the planning applications that have been approved over the last couple of years are highly questionable.

“I also contend that the current public consultation process, as guided by the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), is not serving the community effectively and requires a major overhaul. The balance between developer interests and community input must be recalibrated to better reflect residents’ views.”

In a letter to planning committee chairman Coun Paul Kenny, the Tyldesley and Mosley Common councillor said: “I am writing to formally resign from the planning committee, effective immediately. While I have not taken this decision lightly, I believe it is in the best interests of myself, the residents I represent, the planning committee and the local planning authority.”

Meanwhile, speaking on BBC Radio Manchester today, Mr Burnham said: “The [Tyldesley] residents did get in touch and asked for a meeting. I will meet some of the residents later today with the local MP (Michael Wheeler).

“I will always try and help. I do listen to people. Often, I do not have direct powers to intervene and this is one of those instances. I do not have local planning powers.

“But you cannot look at the pictures and not think something needs to be done to support the residents.

“Councils have always had a dilemma about building homes and bringing in jobs.

“I can see it from both sides, but I think in this instance we do need to support the residents.”

Coun Kenny has been contacted for comment and Wigan Council has indicated it will not be commenting.