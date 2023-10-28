Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, his deputy Kate Green and the leaders of Greater Manchester’s 10 councils expressed their concern about the conflict between Israel and Gaza at a full meeting of Greater Manchester Combined Authority, held at Bury Town Hall on Friday.

As Wigan Council’s leader Coun David Molyneux was not able to attend the meeting, Abram councillor Nazia Reham backed the statement on behalf of the local authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Nazia Rehman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "We are deeply concerned about events in the Middle East and the anguish being experienced by people in Greater Manchester, most acutely in our Jewish and Muslim communities.

"We condemn unreservedly the appalling terror attacks on innocent civilians in Israel by Hamas on October 7. We recognise that Israel has the right to take targeted action within international law to defend itself against terror attacks and terrorist organisations and to rescue hostages.

"We also have profound concerns about the loss of thousands of innocent lives in Gaza, the displacement of many more and widespread suffering through the ongoing blockade of essential goods and services. It is vital that urgent support and humanitarian aid is allowed into the area.