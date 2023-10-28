Wigan Council backs calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, his deputy Kate Green and the leaders of Greater Manchester’s 10 councils expressed their concern about the conflict between Israel and Gaza at a full meeting of Greater Manchester Combined Authority, held at Bury Town Hall on Friday.
As Wigan Council’s leader Coun David Molyneux was not able to attend the meeting, Abram councillor Nazia Reham backed the statement on behalf of the local authority.
They said: "We are deeply concerned about events in the Middle East and the anguish being experienced by people in Greater Manchester, most acutely in our Jewish and Muslim communities.
"We condemn unreservedly the appalling terror attacks on innocent civilians in Israel by Hamas on October 7. We recognise that Israel has the right to take targeted action within international law to defend itself against terror attacks and terrorist organisations and to rescue hostages.
"We also have profound concerns about the loss of thousands of innocent lives in Gaza, the displacement of many more and widespread suffering through the ongoing blockade of essential goods and services. It is vital that urgent support and humanitarian aid is allowed into the area.
"Given the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza, the mayor, deputy mayor and the 10 leaders of Greater Manchester join the growing international calls for a ceasefire by all sides and for the hostages to be released unharmed."