Union flag hoisted over Wigan as the borough gets into the platinum jubilee mood

Wigan is now officially in platinum jubilee mode after the union flag was raised over the town centre.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:16 pm

One of outgoing Wigan Mayor Coun Yvonne Klieve’s final acts as first citizen was to hoist the standard in Believe Square helped by her mayoral cadet, consort, the council leader and the town hall’s chief executive.

Wigan Council is co-ordinating a host of events over the Queen’s long 70th jubilee weekend and has also authorised road closures for no fewer than 70 street parties around the borough.

Left to right: Mayor's consort Mark Klieve, outgoing mayor Coun Yvonne Klieve, Mayoral cadet Megan Lawrence of the RAF, council leader David Molyneux and council chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan
