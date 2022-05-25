Union flag hoisted over Wigan as the borough gets into the platinum jubilee mood

One of outgoing Wigan Mayor Coun Yvonne Klieve’s final acts as first citizen was to hoist the standard in Believe Square helped by her mayoral cadet, consort, the council leader and the town hall’s chief executive.
Read More
Read MoreHow Wigan Little Theatre has managed to put on a global classic on the tiniest o...
Wigan Council is co-ordinating a host of events over the Queen’s long 70th jubilee weekend and has also authorised road closures for no fewer than 70 street parties around the borough.