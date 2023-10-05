Unite warns of winter of industrial action by council workers in Wigan and across country
Trade union leaders are warning of a winter of industrial action by council workers against low pay.
By Alan Jones
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Officials from Unite are meeting over the coming days following an outbreak of strikes by union members.
Unite members in 23 councils across the UK have either announced strike dates or are preparing to do so, including in Wigan.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Council leaders are wrongly claiming they can’t negotiate locally.
“It’s complete nonsense and the local government employers know it.