News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Unite warns of winter of industrial action by council workers in Wigan and across country

Trade union leaders are warning of a winter of industrial action by council workers against low pay.
By Alan Jones
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officials from Unite are meeting over the coming days following an outbreak of strikes by union members.

Unite members in 23 councils across the UK have either announced strike dates or are preparing to do so, including in Wigan.

Read More
Government plans to use money saved on HS2 to extend Metrolink to Wigan
Wigan Town HallWigan Town Hall
Wigan Town Hall
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Council leaders are wrongly claiming they can’t negotiate locally.

“It’s complete nonsense and the local government employers know it.

"Unite has already successfully negotiated pay rises for workers in Tower Hamlets and Newham in London. It’s time for other councils to listen and learn.”

Related topics:UniteOfficialsWiganLondon