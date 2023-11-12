Wigan borough MP discusses animal welfare in visit to cat charity's adoption centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yvonne Fovargue, who represents Makerfield, went to Cats Protection’s Warrington adoption centre to see first-hand how the charity helps cats both in the local area and across the UK.

She met staff and volunteers, before going on a behind-the-scenes tour where she met some of the cats currently looking for homes.

Cats Protection has helped an average of 166,000 cats and kittens a year over the last five years through its national network, which includes around 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue meets one of the cats at Cats Protection's Warrington adoption centre

It is calling on the Government and politicians to introduce measures to help improve the lives of cats, including banning blanket “no pets policies” to address issues around renting with pets, as well as strengthening breeding regulations.

Ms Fovargue said: “It was lovely to meet the cats and the wonderful team of staff and volunteers who look after them and find them loving homes.

“I was also pleased to discuss the wider pet ownership issues facing cat owners, including how the cost-of-living crisis has affected cat welfare, and how Cats Protection is supporting both cats and their owners. I was also interested to find out about the Paws Protect service which provides temporary cat fostering to people fleeing domestic abuse.

“Cats Protection relies on donations and volunteers, so if you have some free time and love cats, please do get in touch with them – they would love to hear from you.”

Cats Protection’s senior advocacy and government relations officer Annabel Berdy said: “We were so pleased to welcome Yvonne to the centre to discuss the work we do to help cats and the people who care about them, including campaigning for an end to blanket ‘no pet’ policies in rented housing. We also discussed other important issues affecting cats, and the amazing contribution of our volunteers who help countless cats every day.

"It’s great to see politicians taking a keen interest in cat welfare, which is an important issue for many people.”